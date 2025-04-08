John Roberts Pauses Deadline For Return Of MD Man From El Salvador

This is very confusing.
By Susie MadrakApril 8, 2025

John Roberts agreed Monday to pause a midnight deadline for the Trump administration to return the Maryland man mistakenly deported to a notorious prison in El Salvador. Via the Associated Press:

The temporary order comes hours after a Justice Department emergency appeal to the Supreme Court arguing U.S. District Judge Paula Xinis overstepped her authority when she ordered Kilmar Abrego Garcia returned to the United States.

The administration has conceded that Abrego Garcia should not have been sent to El Salvador because an immigration judge found he likely would face persecution by local gangs.

But he is no longer in U.S. custody and the government has no way to get him back, the administration argued.

It’s a normal business day, during regular hours, but Roberts issued this administrative stay without referring the matter to the other Justices.

southpaw (@nycsouthpaw.bsky.social) 2025-04-07T20:15:45.644Z

Roberts writing another op ed about the court isn't treated with enough respect

Weedle (@weedle.bsky.social) 2025-04-08T10:16:36.484Z

KEY TAKEAWAY: Supreme Court is UNANIMOUS in requiring due process:

- Roberts majority: Trump admin MUST give notice and time to challenge in court.
- Kavanaugh concurrence: Judicial review available
- Sotomayor dissent: All 9 agree deportations without due process are illegal.

Aaron Reichlin-Melnick (@reichlinmelnick.bsky.social) 2025-04-08T02:31:11.461Z

