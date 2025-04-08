John Roberts Pauses Deadline For Return Of MD Man From El Salvador

John Roberts agreed Monday to pause a midnight deadline for the Trump administration to return the Maryland man mistakenly deported to a notorious prison in El Salvador. Via the Associated Press:

The temporary order comes hours after a Justice Department emergency appeal to the Supreme Court arguing U.S. District Judge Paula Xinis overstepped her authority when she ordered Kilmar Abrego Garcia returned to the United States.

The administration has conceded that Abrego Garcia should not have been sent to El Salvador because an immigration judge found he likely would face persecution by local gangs.

But he is no longer in U.S. custody and the government has no way to get him back, the administration argued.