Even A Fox Legal Analyst Says Trump Family Crypto Is 'Very Disturbing'

Fox News senior legal analyst, Andy McCarthy, actually bashed Trump and his family on the air for violating the US Constitution by taking lavish gifts and large sums of money from foreign sources.

Speaking on his podcast with co-host Rich Lowry (Yeah.), McCarthy laid the scheme bare.

MCCARTHY: But the alarming thing here is you have all these foreign I mean, even if the even if they weren't foreign, it would be very disturbing to have somebody who was president leveraging the power of the presidency to get people to buy stuff from him, which is obviously making him much richer. Trump's net worth, according to Forbes, this week is $5,400,000,000 between, you know, what they did to stand up, this Trump media company, the Trump media and technology group that owns, Truth Social. And what they've done with this cryptocurrency stuff, Trump's net worth has doubled in the last year or so. And that's, you know, that's when, Tish James had him on the ropes and it looked for a second like he was gonna lose everything, right? Which is probably in part why he's so adamant to strike while the iron is hot. But this is very disturbing. There's a lot of foreign money coming into these, into the family coffers.

Will McCarthy get to say the same things on Fox News?

It's a long interview.

