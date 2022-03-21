Fox Legal Analyst Calls Hawley's SCOTUS Attacks 'Unfortunate'

Even Andrew McCarthy, a Fox News legal analyst, took issue with Josh Hawley's personal attacks against Biden's nominee.
By John AmatoMarch 21, 2022

On Fox News' America's Newsroom, former assistant US attorney and Fox News contributor Andy McCarthy defended Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson from the vicious attacks made by Senator Josh Hawley.

The ConservAnon Senator from Missouri, who supported Trump's attempted coup against the US government tried to use a QAnon Pizzagate-like lie about pedophiles against Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson. to good use since many right-wing publications just repeated his words verbatim and refusing to comment or criticize his vile attack.

McCarthy commented, "Judge Jackson, who by all accounts is a fine person in terms of character and intellect...

Trace Gallagher brought up Sen. Hawley's QAnon-fueled "pedophile" attacks on the judge. "So there's a tendency for it to get a little bit ugly as it goes through the process..."

"I think that was very unfortunate on Hawley's part. "

McCarthy also said all he was on the bench many conservative judges considered some penalties for certain offenders way out of whack.

"What Hawley has done is conflate all of the offenses that are under the category of sex offender and suggest that she’s soft on all of that stuff, and I don’t think the case is there for that.”

