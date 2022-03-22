Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson Responds To Hawley And Takes Him Down

On day two of the Supreme Court Senate confirmation hearing of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, Sen. Dick Durbin brought up Sen. Hawley's despicable claims against Judge Jackson.

Claiming Judge Jackson is "soft on child porn," Hawley has been vilified for his outrageous remarks by many, including by Fox News legal contributor Andy McCarthy.

Senator Dick Durbin of Illinois asked how she felt about Hawley attacking her sentencing record in child pornography cases, called "non-production cases." Durbin wondered how that affected her family and friends.

Durbin asked, "...Your implementation of this law, sentencing, [protecting] endangered children. Could you tell us what was going through your mind at that point?"

Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson gave a lengthy and exhaustive response detailing the sentencing guidelines all judges face and how these crimes affect the children involved.

Judge Jackson then replied directly to Hawley's absurd attack: “As a mother and a judge who has had to deal with these cases, I was thinking that nothing could be further from the truth."

"When I look in the eyes of a defendant who is weeping because I’m giving him a significant sentence, what I say to him is, "You know that there is someone who has written to me and who has told me that she has developed agoraphobia?' She cannot leave her house because she thinks that everyone she meets will have seen her, will have seen her pictures on the internet."

"They’re out there forever. At the most vulnerable time of her life and so she’s paralyzed. I tell that story to every child porn defendant as a part of my sentencing so that they understand what they have done."

"I understand how significant. How damaging. How horrible this crime is."

Sen. Durbin came back and discussed one of the cases Hawley said Judge Jackson was "soft on" and noted that she gave a twenty-nine-year sentence to the offender.