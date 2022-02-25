Reviews Are In: Progressives Love Biden's SCOTUS Pick

President Joe Biden will nominate federal Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, a former public defender, to replace Justice Stephen Breyer on the U.S. Supreme Court, according to reports on Friday—a decision that drew immediate praise from progressives.

"Not only will Jackson make history as the first Black woman to serve on the court, her nomination will be a breakthrough moment in the effort to bring professional diversity to all levels of the judiciary," said Brian Fallon, executive director of Demand Justice.

Biden called Jackson "one of our nation's brightest legal minds" and expressed confidence that she "will be an exceptional justice."

I’m proud to announce that I am nominating Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to serve on the Supreme Court. Currently serving on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit, she is one of our nation’s brightest legal minds and will be an exceptional Justice.https://t.co/iePvhz1YaA pic.twitter.com/Nzqv2AtN8h — President Biden (@POTUS) February 25, 2022

Jackson currently serves on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit. As Common Dreams reported earlier this month, the judge spent two years as a public defender, an experience she credited with pushing her to engage directly with defendants in criminal trials as a trial judge.

"I speak to them directly," Jackson said last year at her confirmation hearing for her current seat. "I want them to know what is going on."

If confirmed, Jackson would be the first Supreme Court justice with experience in criminal defense since Justice Thurgood Marshall.

Christina Harvey, executive director of Stand Up America, called the judge "a brilliant legal mind and a staunch advocate for improving our justice system."

"As a former public defender, Judge Jackson knows exactly how rigged our courts really are," Harvey said.

She also served as vice chair of the U.S. Sentencing Commission, and during her tenure the panel enacted several amendments to the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, including allowing some people convicted of crack-cocaine offenses to seek less harsh sentences.

Jackson was confirmed to the D.C. Circuit appeals court with the support of three Republicans—Sens. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), Susan Collins (R-Maine), and Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska).

"Judge Jackson's extraordinary breadth of experience at all levels of the judiciary, including on the nation's second-highest court, will make her one of the most qualified nominees ever," said Fallon. "Her unassailable credentials and strong track record of gaining bipartisan support mean the Senate should act swiftly to confirm her."

The National Organization for Women (NOW) said despite the judge's history of garnering bipartisan support, it was preparing to fight "misogyny, racism, and lies" from the Republican Party ahead of Jackson's confirmation hearing, which Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) said would begin promptly.

"Today, we celebrate, and prepare for what will inevitably be a concerted and ugly campaign to oppose this nomination," said NOW President Christian Nunes. "But we know Judge Jackson has an impeccable record as a fair, knowledgeable and empathetic jurist who evaluates the law holistically to make the justice system more accessible for those it serves."

"As the first Black woman to sit on the nation's highest court, Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson's confirmation to SCOTUS will be a milestone that is long overdue," Nunes added. "She will be an advocate for justice and for the intersectional issues that matter to NOW—and for the millions who finally have a Supreme Court that is beginning to look like America."

Rep. Cori Brown (D-Mo.), who has called on the president to nominate a Black woman to the Supreme Court "who will insist on racial, environmental, social, disability, and economic justice," applauded Jackson's historic nomination.

233 years. That's how long we have waited to have a Black woman nominated to the Supreme Court.



Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson is a former public defender with a record of standing up for justice.



There are no words to describe how my soul is moved by witnessing her nomination. https://t.co/8kPD3LsdOP — Congresswoman Cori Bush (@RepCori) February 25, 2022

Biden "has met the moment" with his choice, Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-Mass.) added.

Bold. Principled. Qualified. Dedicated to justice.@POTUS has met the moment w/ the historic nomination of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson & we must have swift confirmation. https://t.co/FIAx1VztJf — Ayanna Pressley (@AyannaPressley) February 25, 2022

Republished from Common Dreams (Julia Conley, staff writer) under Creative Commons (CC BY-NC-ND 3.0).

President Biden plans to nominate Ketanji Brown Jackson of the US Court of Appeals to the Supreme Court.



This is a historic nomination — the highest court in the land should look like America.



We will continue to defend fundamental rights and liberties in its chambers. — ACLU (@ACLU) February 25, 2022

Some GOOD news!! Judge Jackson is making history. This nomination arrives as our rights are in crisis, and we believe Judge Jackson will bring a commitment to the Court to protect our individual liberties, including reproductive and LGBTQ+ rights. #JusticeForAll https://t.co/QxpDDVXY0k — Planned Parenthood Action (@PPact) February 25, 2022

It’s long overdue that a Black woman serve on the nation's highest court. Latino Victory congratulates Judge Brown Jackson and commends @POTUS for his commitment to ensure the Supreme Court reflects our nation’s diversity.



Read our full statement➡️https://t.co/S34NyRxdGL pic.twitter.com/h0ceqFrXQR — Latino Victory (@latinovictoryus) February 25, 2022