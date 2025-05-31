Leavitt: DOGE Will Continue Without Musk

Musk may have slunk out of the Trump White House but his DOGE bros will not stop infesting our government.
By NewsHound EllenMay 31, 2025

With Elon Musk officially gone from the White House, Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt was asked on Thursday if there’s an updated leadership structure for DOGE.

Her response? DOGE is everywhere in the U.S. government. “Well, the entire cabinet is involved” in cutting waste, fraud and abuse, she claimed. “Each cabinet secretary at their respective agencies is committed to that. That's why they were working hand in hand with Elon Musk.”

She forgot to mention that at least one cabinet secretary claims to have absolutely no idea about DOGE cuts to his own agency.

More to the point, Musk’s team of unqualified government saboteurs remain crawling around the federal government. “DOGE employees who have onboarded as political appointees [are] at all of these agencies,” Leavitt continued. “Many DOGE employees are now political appointees and employees of our government and, to the best of my knowledge, all of them intend to stay and continue.”

Leavitt knows that the top priority of her job is to fluff her boss. So she repeated her claim that DOGE leaders are every cabinet member then added, “and the president himself, who is wholeheartedly committed to cutting waste, fraud and abuse from our government.”

Funny, she left out Vice President J.D. Vance. Maybe he got to keep the chainsaw.

Leavitt claims that with Elon Musk departing, "the DOGE leaders are each and every member of the president's cabinet and the president himself"

Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) 2025-05-29T17:50:23.836Z

