A.I. Barbie: We Are Transparent, But You Can't Know Who The DOGE Administrator Is

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt hit a roadblock with the Trump administration's false claims of transparency by trying to hide the fact that Elon Musk is not legally permitted to run DOGE, so she refuses to tell the press who is the actual DOGE administrator

REPORTER: A federal judge yesterday was saying that they didn't know who the DOGE administrator was and was asking the lawyer for the administration who it was and the lawyer responded I don't know the answer to that.

Can you tell us who the administrator of DOGE is?

LEAVITT: Again, I've been asked and answered this question. Elon Musk is overseeing DOGE.

There are career -- no, there are -- Elon Musk is a special government employee, which I've also been asked and have answered that question as well.

There are career officials at DOGE. There are political appointees at DOGE.

I'm not going to reveal the name of that individual from this podium.

I'm happy to follow up and provide that to you, but we've been incredibly transparent about the way that DOGE is working.