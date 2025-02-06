During a White House briefing, A.I. bot Karoline Leavitt told the media that Elon Musk would have no oversight and would recuse himself whenever HE feels a conflict of interest.

Transparency is dead.

Long Live President Musk!

Q: You talked a bit about DOGE. Elon Musk is currently a, quote, special government employee who also owns companies that have billions of dollars in federal contracts.

You said earlier this week that he has abided by all applicable federal laws, but what steps is the Trump administration taking to address that conflict of interest?

A.I.BOT: The president was already asked and answered this question this week, and he said if Elon Musk comes across a conflict of interest with the contracts and the funding that Doge is overseeing, then Elon will excuse himself from those contracts.

And he has, again, abided by all applicable laws.

