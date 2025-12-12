Ron Johnson's New And More Dangerous Snake Oil

Sen ((Mo)Ron Johnson has a long history of promoting medical conspiracy theories that prove to be dangerous to anyone foolish enough to heed his words. He's been pushing ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine as cures for COVID, even though medical professionals have warned that misusing these drugs could be harmful. Likewise, RoJo has been an anti-vaxxer, not only for COVID, but for childhood vaccines such as the ones for measles.

Now, per ProPublica, RoJo has endorsed a book by Dr. Pierre Kory, a disgraced Wisconsin doctor who lost his license for promoting medical conspiracy theories. In his book, Kory promotes chlorine dioxide as some kind of wonder chemical that can cure anything from malaria to cancer to autism:

The book jacket features a prominent blurb from Johnson calling the doctor’s treatise: “A gripping tale of corruption and courage that will open eyes and prompt serious questions.”

In reality, chlorine dioxide is used as a disinfectant and a whitener. Chlorine dioxide can be safely consumed in very low amounts. The EPA has set a strict limit of 0.8 milligrams per liter of water. Anything higher than that can cause nausea, vomiting, and organ damage, especially in children, babies, and fetuses.

ProPublica contacted RoJo to confirm that he authorized the blurb, which he confirmed:

It should be noted that one of the things that probably really attracted RoJo was that Kory is almost as loony as RoJo. Kory included stories of the many "assassination attempts" on doctors who tried to promote chlorine dioxide despite its dangerousness.