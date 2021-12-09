Ron Johnson Is Peddling A New COVID Snake Oil - Mouthwash!

Ron Johnson is now urging people to fight COVID 19 with mouthwash. Predictably, there are some problems with that advice.
Credit: Getty Images - Chip Somodevilla
By Chris capper LiebenthalDecember 9, 2021

Ron Johnson (Q - His own little planet) is now urging people to fight COVID 19 with mouthwash:

During a tele-town hall appearance on Wednesday, Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) recommended using mouthwash to treat getting infected with the novel coronavirus.

Johnson, who in the past has pushed unproven treatments such as hydroxychloroquine and ivermectin, told supporters that a simple bottle of Listerine could be enough to beat the virus.

"By the way, standard gargle, mouthwash, has been proven to kill the coronavirus," he said. "If you get it, you may reduce viral replication. Why not try all these things?"

RoJo then went on the Twitter to double down on this irresponsible claim:

The article also notes that test that RoJo is referring to only studied cases of asymptomatic or mild COVID and did not include the more severe cases which can lead to hospitalization and/or death.

Also keep in mind that if a person has an asymptomatic case, there's a great likelihood that the person was vaccinated. Wait, what? Is RoJo even aware of that? Is he recommending people get vaccinated, even if it's in a backhanded, indirect manner?

But there's more. There's always more.

RoJo's snake oil sales aren't even supported by the manufacturer:

Additionally, Listerine itself does not recommend using its products as a treatment for the novel coronavirus.

"LISTERINE Antiseptic is not intended to prevent or treat COVID-19 and should be used only as directed on the product label," the company states on its website. "Although there are recent lab-based reports (in vitro studies) of some LISTERINE Mouthwashes having activity against enveloped viruses, including coronavirus, the available data is insufficient, and no evidence-based clinical conclusions can be drawn with regards to the anti-viral efficacy of LISTERINE Antiseptic mouthwash at this time."

I can't wait to see what he comes up with next. I'm thinking it will be Dr. RoJo's Bleach and Ivermectin Suppositories.

