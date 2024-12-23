Fetterman Tells Fellow Democrats To Chill Out Over Trump

Sen. John Fetterman downplayed the expected drama that El Cheato insists he will cause, telling fellow Democrats not to “freak out” before the aspiring fascist has even returned to office. Via HuffPost:

During a Sunday interview on ABC’s “This Week,” the legislator told host Jonathan Karl that he thinks many of his peers’ handwringing about Trump has been counterproductive.

“I’ve been warning people, like, ‘You got to chill out,’ you know? Like the constant, you know, freak out, it’s not helpful,” Fetterman said. “Pack a lunch, pace yourself, because he hasn’t even taken office yet.”

Asked for his thoughts on if the president-elect has the potential to be successful in his second term, the senator said that he thinks “rooting against” Trump would be the wrong thing for any leader to do.

“If you’re rooting against the president, you are rooting against the nation,” he said. “I’m not ever going to be where I want a president to fail.”