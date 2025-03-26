Co-POTUS Floats Idea Of Financial Compensation For Jan. 6 Rioters

It wasn't enough for co-president Donald Trump to grant clemency to about 1,500 rioters, so now he's floating the idea of monetary compensation for his supporters who stormed the Capitol, including hundreds convicted of assaulting police, carrying firearms, and destroying property. This is where your tax dollars would go, you guys, as Donald continues to rub his attempted insurrection in our faces.

And why not? After all, Donald and his enablers are busy trying to erase that day from history. You know, the day that 'tourists' got out of hand in an attempt to overthrow a free and legitimate election.

Politco reports:

Speaking to Newsmax on Tuesday night, Trump said he had taken "care" of his supporters who attempted to overturn his 2020 election loss and added there is "talk" about compensating them. Some of the freed Jan. 6 rioters and their advocates, such as Ed Martin, whom Trump appointed to be the top federal prosecutor in Washington, have long called for financial reparations for those who took part in the Capitol attack, many of whom subsequently spent time behind bars. The president also described himself as a "big fan" of Ashli Babbitt, who was shot and killed by a Capitol police officer as she attempted to climb through a shattered window into the Speaker's Lobby. "Ashli Babbitt was a really good person who was a big MAGA fan, Trump fan. And she was innocently standing there, they even say trying to sort of hold back the crowd," Trump said. "And a man did something to her that was unthinkable when he shot her." Asked whether he would take action against the officer who killed Babbitt and is still employed in Capitol law enforcement, Trump said he would "take a look at it." U.S. Capitol Police Lt. Michael Byrd was investigated by the Justice Department for the shooting and cleared of any wrongdoing.

U.S. Capitol Police Lt. Michael Byrd was doing his job, protecting the Capitol from a crowd of thugs who chanted "Hang Mike Pence!" and tried to hunt down Nancy Pelosi and with gallows constructed just outside of the Capitol. Police were beaten with flag poles, and a Trump flag was raised in place of the American flag. And now he wants to reward them again while demonizing the Capitol police.