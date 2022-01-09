Raddatz Confronts Jan. 6 Protester For Defending Capitol Rioters

ABC correspondent Martha Raddatz spoke to a man who wore body armor to Washington, D.C. on Jan. 6, 2021 and still defends members of the military who participated in the Capitol attack.
By DavidJanuary 9, 2022

Brian Snow told Martha Raddatz that he wore body armor to the protest for protection from guns and knives.

"I'm the father of four kids and I've seen a lot of evidence of people being attacked, stabbed, shot for attending a Trump supporter rally even if they're not Trump supporters," Snow explained in an interview on Jan. 6. "The president asked for people to come himself so that's what we did."

Snow said that he did not take place in the march that resulted in an attack on the Capitol.

Raddatz met up with Snow in Washington, D.C. a year later to mark the anniversary of the attack.

"Snow is seemingly more convinced than ever that the false claims of a stolen election are real," the ABC correspondent revealed.

"I think that election is so tainted, it doesn't matter what anybody says," Snow told Raddatz.

The father defended current and former members of the military who participated in the attack.

"If that's what they felt they needed to do to protect the Constitution from enemies both foreign and domestic," Snow said.

"But it's completely opposite of the Constitution itself," Raddatz observed.

"I disagree," Snow replied.

