Fox Guest: January 6th Was Just 'An Embarrassing Incident'

Ben McCain Domenech doesn't seem to understand how close we were to losing our democracy on Jan. 6 when a massive number of Trump supporters threw the biggest hissy fit of all time because their orange pissdaddy lost the election. Media Buzz host Howard Kurtz suggested that we didn't learn anything new from the first of a series of Jan. 6 committee hearings. We learned a lot, though.

Domenech blamed the media, saying that the vast majority of Americans aren't concerned about the day our democracy almost died. The ratings for the hearing say otherwise.

"I think the media absolutely wanted to carry water for this idea to the point of it being, as you say, a quote-unquote, third impeachment," he told Kurtz. "But the truth is that the vast majority of Americans who have different priorities than those on Capitol Hill, they look at this scene, and they see an embarrassing incident, something certainly that I think the vast majority of Americans, including Republicans, wish had never happened."

"But they also don't buy into this kind of everything was about to fall narrative that Democrats have been pushing, and they really don't believe that our democracy was at stake in this, so much as this was a failure of security, and you know, people who got out of control," he continued.

"They don't believe that the guy in the Viking hat was about to become our ruling monarch, you know? And that's something that I think, unfortunately, the media, you know, went along with this message; they've overplayed their hand," he added. "It hasn't delivered on the actual promise, and we haven't gotten the answers to still, I think, a lot of outstanding questions about why security failed that day in such a significant way."

Kurtz blamed law enforcement.

"Yeah, that's what struck me watching some of that footage. We'd seen similar footage, but it was a complete and total law enforcement failure," Kurtz said. "The National Guard should have been there."

I blame the participants in the attempted coup. They need to be held accountable for what they did to this country. And the ringleader needs to be charged. You can find him at Mar-a-Lago.