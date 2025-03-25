Fox News: Voters Will Be Happy To Suffer Pain Musk Inflicts

Fox News screamed when there was a baby formula shortage because of COVID. Seriously, this is where Fox News is at?
By John AmatoMarch 25, 2025

Fox News host Bill Hemmer claimed that voters will be thanking Elon Musk for bringing the pain to their lives as he tries to destroy the federal government.

I kid you not.

The Fox News host tried to claim that Elon Musk's illegal intrusion into government computer systems, forcing federal employees to resign or get fired and threatening the Medicare and Social Security systems is a way to streamline the government into the digital age.

HEMMER: What I see, Jerry, is the digital age is intersecting with the space age.

And in the middle of all that, you have artificial intelligence, you have A.I. And if you want a fully functioning, effective government over time, you eventually have to do this.

And there could be some pain along the way. Yeah, but you will be thankful once you go through the tough stuff that you've made a better product for the people who are paying into it.

A very slim majority of the country voted Trump into office, not to bring pain and dysfunction and chaos to their lives, but to supposedly bring prosperity, lower prices, end inflation, a higher stock market etc..

They did not vote for him to allow the richest man in the world total access to our private data and a free hand at destroying the federal government by his whims.

Feeling pain was not part of Trump's campaign messaging.

How fucking stupid do these Fox News hosts think the country is? Many of the MAGA Trump's voters are uninformed and vote purely on his cult of personality. But there are Republican voters who rely on government services, Medicare, Medicaid and Social Security. They need access to government offices that Trump has closed down. This was not part of the deal makers' claims.

It wasn't long ago when Fox News blamed COVID supply chain shortages on President Biden because it was "under his purview."

Co-host Harris Faulkner used shortages of baby formula to blame Biden and the Democrats for not caring and even hating women.

These people are the worst.

Discussion

