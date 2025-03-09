DOGE Rip-Off: $25,000 Private Washer And Dryer Edition

Anna Bower caught the grift, despite the punch-pulling spin from Politico:

As DOGE staffers dismantle the federal workforce, they’re following Elon Musk’s ethos of moving fast and breaking things. But even DOGE workers need to slow down and sleep — and they’re increasingly doing so in a federal office building, an arrangement that ethics experts said could break longstanding agency rules. At the General Services Administration’s towering federal office building in downtown Washington, workers have set up at least four separate rooms on the 6th floor for sleeping, complete with beds from IKEA, lamps and dressers, according to two career GSA employees. These rooms share office space with conference rooms and are accessible only with high-security clearances, said the workers, who were granted anonymity because they weren’t authorized to speak publicly. The agency is also considering spending about $25,000 to install a washer and dryer on the building’s 6th floor, according to a Feb. 25 invoice obtained by POLITICO. There is also a child’s play area decorated with a stuffed animal and toys, according to a photo of the room shared with POLITICO.

If $25,000 seems like a ridiculously extravagant amount of money to spend on a washer and dryer, you’re not alone. A quick look at Lowes.com shows plenty of efficient-looking washers and dryers for a heck of a lot less.

Meanwhile, as Bower also noted, Musk’s “efficiency cost-cutting” has endangered the lives of U.S. government employees working in a “high-risk area in Central America.” From the Declaration of J. Doe 22 in a lawsuit against Musk (pages 456-457), signed on February 25, 2025:

6. Because DOGE has shut down USAID’s payment system (Phoenix), our housing electricity and the electricity in our USAID building have not been paid for. Mission leadership has informed us that the only reason our electricity is on is because we’ve asked for an extension from the electric company. The Mission asked for a waiver but because our payment system is down, the Treasury has no way to issue money to USAID and State Department representatives here are hesitant to make payments on our behalf for fear of not being reimbursed. 7. Once the electricity goes out in our homes, we lose access to our security cameras and radios. Again, I live in a high-risk post, so access to security systems is very important to me. 8. I have been told by Mission leadership that the cell phone and internet bills are due this week with no way to pay them. This is despite the so-called “waiver” process that has been allegedly implemented to preserve such access. 9. Our cell phones and radios are also the only way to communicate with the Regional Security Office about security threats. We have access to no other USAID security systems.

Meanwhile, Musk and his posse are destroying the Veterans Administration, the FAA and Social Security services, among others, and throwing thousands of people out of work at the same time. All under the guise of "government efficiency."

But the DOGE Bags are sparing no expense for their own comforts, with the bills going to us.

This is not government efficiency, it’s a nauseating grift by the guy who’s already the world’s richest man. And let's not forget that Musk's real goal is to give himself and his billionaire bros fat tax cuts.