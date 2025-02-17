‘We’ve Been Betrayed’: Veteran Sounds Off On Trump VA Purge

The Trump purge at the Veterans Administration is making its way into local news coverage this week.

WSTB-TV Atlanta:

Nationwide layoffs at the Veterans Administration are impacting Atlanta’s VA Health Care System though the local VA did not say how big an impact or how many local workers were part of those layoffs.

Some terminated employees are asking why they were chosen.

The Trump administration announced it would lay off those employees late Thursday.

The new VA Secretary is former Georgia Congressman Doug Collins. He said this was a tough but necessary decision.

Former U.S. Army First Sergeant Nelson Feliz, Sr. was among those receiving a termination email.

“We’re mistreated,” Feliz told Channel 2′s Richard Elliot. “We’ve been betrayed.”

The “Notice of Termination” email from the VA to Feliz stated, “The agency finds, based on your performance, that you have not demonstrated that your further employment at the agency would be in the public interest.”

“I was a first sergeant. My job was to take care of troops, making sure they were paid, fed, and slept. Why is this happening to us? I’ve been here too long for this to be happening,” Feliz said.

Feliz said he’s been a VA employee for more than 12 years but just started in a new position in which he’s still in his probationary period, the layoff selected probationary employees for termination.