Massive Crowds Turn Out For Sanders-AOC 'Fighting Oligarchy' Tour

The two biggest voices on the Democratic Party’s progressive left wing visited Colorado’s Front Range yesterday to make the case that a fight against the billionaire oligarchy should be the target of the Democrat's resistance. Via Colorado News Online:

U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York drew large crowds at stops in Greeley and Denver, part of a “Fighting Oligarchy” tour through multiple Western states while Congress is in recess. The Denver crowd at Civic Center Park was estimated at 30,000 people, with fences that closed off the event surrounded by spectators as well.

“In the hundreds of rallies that I have done, we have never, ever had a rally as large as this,” Sanders said. “And Denver, your presence here today is not just significant for Colorado. You are sending a profound message all over the world. The whole world is watching, and they want to know if the people of America are going to stand up to Trumpism, oligarchy and authoritarianism.”

A capacity crowd packed into the University of Northern Colorado’s Bank of Colorado Arena booed as Sanders, an independent socialist who caucuses with the Democrats, recounted his attendance at President Donald Trump’s second inauguration alongside Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, Mark Zuckerberg and other ultra-wealthy figures with close ties to the president.

“Abraham Lincoln talked about a government of the people, by the people, for the people,” Sanders said. “Well, Trump has a government of the billionaires, by the billionaires, for the billionaires. And what these guys are busy doing right now is going after Medicaid, going after Social Security, going after nutrition. The rich want to get richer and they don’t care who they step on.”