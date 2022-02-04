Two Old Fat Guys Have Opinions About AOC

Adam Carolla and Sean Hannity discuss whether anyone really listens to fat women in their 60's. I resemble that remark, but anyway, what they really want to do is introduce the term "AOC" into their conversation, because it helps their viewers salivate with hate and lust at the same time.

Adam Carolla calls it a "thought experiment" as if he is capable of either. Transcript via Media Matters:

ADAM CAROLLA (GUEST): Here's a quick thought experiment: if AOC was fat and in her 60s, would anyone listen to another thing she ever said? SEAN HANNITY (HOST): Oh, boy. You're going to step in that one. What do you -- what exactly do you mean by that? You mean, is it because she's young and -- what? CAROLLA: Yes, she's young, she's vibrant, she's beautiful, and everyone's always putting a camera and a mic in her face. But her opinions are idiotic 95 percent of the time. And I don't think, if she was a middle-aged heavyset woman, anyone would care what she had to say. HANNITY: I'm not so sure I agree. Now, I will say this: you can criticize her ideas -- and I do, I think the Green New Deal is madness and insanity -- but she's got the whole Democratic Party following her. In my opinion, she's way more powerful than Speaker Pelosi. And if she and the squad decide Speaker Pelosi's out, I think she could probably be speaker. If she challenges Chuck Schumer in New York, I think she has a good shot at beating him. Maybe I'm wrong. CAROLLA: Look, I agree with you. I'm just saying, if she was fat and old I don't think TMZ would be chasing her around with a camera.

I could put a bunch of tweets here slamming both of these old fat white guys, but Digby said what needs to be said: