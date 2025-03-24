DONALD TRUMP Threatens Harm To JOE BIDEN's Family

By Cliff SchecterMarch 24, 2025

Yes, every time you even suspect that possibly, maybe, Donald Trump has gone as low as any "human" can go, he finds another circle of hell we didn't yet know exists, and slinks and slimes his way right down there.

Whether it's the aging, mass-snorting crushed adderall like he's Tony Montana, or the fact that in general he hasn't been mentally right his entire life...the deep well of insecurity & resentment means he just can't help himself. He keeps getting more unhinged--and when the military isn't there to leak it (see Elon & China attack plans) or judges to reject it (see about 70% of what he's done) he gets away with the kind of sick shit that really should land anyone, and in particular a "leader," in a padded room.

Now he's chosen to purposely threaten the safety of Joe Biden's family. For no reason, he just wants to. Watch the video! And be sure to continue supporting independent media as we fight back against right-wing and corporate media, by SUBSCRIBING to Cliff's Edge, so we can continue creating important content like this.

