Watch: JD Vance Musters Most Awkward Reaction Yet When Asked If He's Running In 2028

Vice President J.D. Vance mustered an awkward laugh after he was asked if he was running for president in 2028.
By David EdwardsAugust 10, 2025

During an interview on Fox News over the weekend, host Maria Bartiromo noted that President Donald Trump suggested that Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio could run on the same Republican ticket.

"We just laughed at the whole thing because neither one of us are focused on politics," Vance said of a recent conversation with Rubio. "We're focused on actually doing a good job for the American people."

"But if we do a good job, the politics will take care of itself," he continued. "Let's just focus on that... It's certainly way too early to be thinking about 2028."

"But you are expecting to run for president in '28," Bartiromo pressed.

Vance responded with a hearty laugh.

"I'm not going to break that news today, Maria," the vice president said. "What I'm going to do is focus for the next year and a half on doing a really good job for the American people, winning the midterm elections in 2026."

