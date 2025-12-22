Rand Paul, Lindsey Graham Cool To Vance As 2028 Candidate

In separate interviews Sunday, Senators Rand Paul and Lindsey Graham both declined to say they’d be supporting the vice president as a prospective GOP pick for the 2028 election.
By Susie MadrakDecember 22, 2025

Two top-ranking Republican senators have declined to back JD Vance as a prospective heir to the MAGA throne. Smart move, since voters dislike him. Via Daily Beast:

In separate interviews Sunday, Senators Rand Paul and Lindsey Graham both declined to say they’d be supporting the vice president as a prospective GOP pick for the 2028 election.

“I think there needs to be representatives in the GOP who still believe international trade is good, who still believe in free market capitalism, who still believe in low taxes,” Paul, a hardline libertarian, told ABC News, adding “no” when asked if he thought Vance fit that particular bill.

Lindsey, meanwhile, side-stepped the question entirely when asked on NBC if he would join slain conservative activist Charlie Kirk’s widow Erika Kirk in endorsing Vance. “I’m worried about tomorrow, but that’s a big day for JD,” he somewhat cryptically told the network, quickly pivoting to praise President Donald Trump’s escalation of tensions with Venezuela.

Paul and Graham’s skepticism of Vance comes after the vice president received ringing endorsements earlier this week from Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Erika Kirk.

Rand Paul on Erika Kirk and Marco Rubio endorsing JD Vance: "I think there needs to be representatives in the GOP who still believe international trade is good, who still believe in free market capitalism, who still believe in low taxes."

Karl: "And that's not JD Vance?"

Paul: "No"

Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) 2025-12-21T16:39:55.455Z

WELKER: Erika Kirk this week endorsed JD Vance for president in 2028. Would you endorse for president Vance right now?

LINDSEY GRAHAM: I'm worried about tomorrow, but that's a big day for JD

Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) 2025-12-21T15:53:24.364Z

Marco Rubio called Trump a dangerous conman. Ted Cruz called him a pathological liar. Lindsey Graham called him a race-baiting xenophobic religious bigot. JD Vance called him America’s Hitler. Now they’re kissing his ass. The Republican Party is a fucking cult.

(@immacule.bsky.social) 2025-12-21T16:16:26.647Z

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
2708 Wilshire Blvd. #148
Santa Monica, CA 90403

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.
Mastodon