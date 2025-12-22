Rand Paul, Lindsey Graham Cool To Vance As 2028 Candidate

Two top-ranking Republican senators have declined to back JD Vance as a prospective heir to the MAGA throne. Smart move, since voters dislike him. Via Daily Beast:

In separate interviews Sunday, Senators Rand Paul and Lindsey Graham both declined to say they’d be supporting the vice president as a prospective GOP pick for the 2028 election.

“I think there needs to be representatives in the GOP who still believe international trade is good, who still believe in free market capitalism, who still believe in low taxes,” Paul, a hardline libertarian, told ABC News, adding “no” when asked if he thought Vance fit that particular bill.

Lindsey, meanwhile, side-stepped the question entirely when asked on NBC if he would join slain conservative activist Charlie Kirk’s widow Erika Kirk in endorsing Vance. “I’m worried about tomorrow, but that’s a big day for JD,” he somewhat cryptically told the network, quickly pivoting to praise President Donald Trump’s escalation of tensions with Venezuela.

Paul and Graham’s skepticism of Vance comes after the vice president received ringing endorsements earlier this week from Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Erika Kirk.