Cringeworthy JD Vance: Kamala Harris 'Fakes Her Race'

During a presser earlier, Republican vice presidential nominee and couch potato JD Vance attacked Kamala Harris as being "a race faker and a race chameleon."

Diminished Donald's NABJ appearance was contemptible in its own right, but JD Vance not only revisits it, he cosigns it as if Trump was justified saying Harris suddenly turned Black.

VANCE: Donald Trump said something very simple, totally inoffensive, but frankly, obviously true to me, which is that Kamala Harris is a chameleon.

She's a fake, and the American people have to look at her record if we actually want to know how she stands on the issues, because her words simply can't be trusted.

REPORTER: How can you fake a race? If it's both Indian and black, how can she fake a race?

VANCE: She fakes who she is depending on the audience that she's in front of, and that's who she is, and that's who she's always been.