MAGA Pastor Lance Wallnau To Host JD Vance After Calling Harris 'Jezebel'

MAGA pastor and televangelist Lance Wallnau is hosting a town hall with JD Vance on Saturday at Monroeville Convention Center in Pennsylvania after attacking Kamala Harris for using the "occult spirit" and "witchcraft" to thwart Demented Donald.

Wallnau covers all the insane spells they claim Harris is cursing Trump with.

And what you're seeing now is a real Jezebel, you're gonna see a lot of people saying that it doesn't, you know, it's like, it's like Pentecostal 101, when you've got somebody operating in manipulation, intimidation, and domination, especially when it's in a female role trying to emasculate a man who is standing up for truth, you're dealing with the Jezebel spirit.

What was accomplished was she can look presidential, and that's, we'll go to this later, that's the seduction of what I would say is witchcraft.

That's the manipulation of imagery that creates an impression contrary to the truth, but it seduces you into seeing it.

So that's, so that spirit, that occult spirit, I believe is operating on her and through her, similar to with Obama, that there's a kind of an angel of light, charisma, you can see at the DNC.

And so when you're up against that, the good news is if we're gonna go full tilt Pentecostal, Jezebel may be the spirit you're up against, but then Trump has like an Elijah mantle on him, probably from the intercession of a million Christians.

We've got to lean into this thing because the Elijah mantle can break the spell of witchcraft off America.

God can tear the veil, and unless that veil is torn, we have a lot working against us.