'Jezebel': Christian Nationalist Can't Cope With Harris' Debate Win

Donald's supporters are having trouble explaining why their hero was soundly defeated by Vice President Kamala Harris in the debate on Tuesday. Christian nationalist Lance Wallnau isn't a fan of us women folk. Wallnau declared that Trump's debate loss was due to "witchcraft" and that Harris was "trying to emasculate" his hero.

Harris baited Trump well, and he fell for it at every turn during the 90-minute debate. But losing to a woman is too much for Trump's sycophants, so she must be a "Jezebel." You just know that he wanted to call Harris a 'whore.'

Via Right Wing Watch:

“What you’re seeing now is a real Jezebel,” Wallnau declared. “When you’ve got somebody operating in manipulation, intimidation and domination—especially when it’s in a female role trying to emasculate a man who is standing up for truth—you’re dealing with the Jezebel spirit. … So, with Kamala, you have a Jezebel spirit, a characteristic in the Bible that is the personification of intimidation, seduction, domination and manipulation.” “She can look presidential,” he continued. “That’s the seduction of what I would say is witchcraft. That’s the manipulation of imagery that creates an impression contrary to the truth, but it seduces you into seeing it. So that spirit, that occult spirit, I believe is operating on her and through her.” While Harris is supposedly operating under an occult Jezebel spirit, Wallnau claimed that Trump has “an Elijah mantle on him, probably from the intercession of a million Christians.” “So, we have to double down in intercessory prayer in the warfare mode of Pentecostals,” Wallnau proclaimed. “We need to close ranks and actually begin to get in a superlative agreement over what we believe we’re hearing God say he wants to manifest, because this election is coming five days after Halloween—another high holy day for all the Satanist crazy people.” “We’ve got to lean into this thing because the Elijah mantle can break the spell of witchcraft off America,” he concluded. “God can tear the veil and unless that veil is torn, we have a lot working against us.”

Calm your tits, Wallnau. Trump didn't think he had to prepare for the debate against the former prosecutor. Trump did this to himself, making the debate incredibly delicious to watch. In contrast, Harris only had to throw out some bait and then watch Trump gobble it up when his fragile ego was hurt. She was prepared. That's not witchcraft, dimbulb, but it does make her seem even cooler.