Mario Murillo Upset After Calling Harris A Witch

Fire Power evangelical host Mario Murillo was very upset that he was criticized for agreeing with guest MAGA evangelist’s Lance Wallnau's assertion that Kamala Harris is being controlled by demons to mesmerize you and destroy the country.

This became much more prevalent in the political world because JD Vance was a guest at their Courage Tour event hosted by Murillo and Wallnau.

Right Wing Watch:

"We were attacked, folks. We really were," Murillo complained during last week's "Fire Power" program. "We're all over the place. You can look on Google and see that 'Fire Power' was attacked by the Huffington Post, by the New York Times, by CNN, and by the Washington Post." "All of them, and it's totally ridiculous," Murillo asserted. "It's a foolish attack, folks." "What happened was we had Lance Wallnau on the show—who's going to be with us in a moment—and we were talking about witchcraft and Kamala Harris," Murillo explained. "She was called a witch and they lost their minds. Now, I want you to consider this: How many Pentecostal preachers do you think there are in the United States and then ask them how many of them believe that witchcraft is involved with this woman. There are tens of thousands of us that really question the role of demonic power and the supernatural in this woman's campaign." "It's not a crazy idea," Murillo insisted. "And for you to wonder if we've lost our mind is totally unacceptable."

It is a crazy idea and we should question if you and your evangelical brethren have lost your collective minds.

By the way, my friend is selling cool, witchy stuff and love potions at Etsy.

Truer Things: Spiritual gifts, spells, Tarot potions, apothecary, home goods and healing crystals.

Open thread away the devil.