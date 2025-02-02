Musk Now Controls All Official Info On Plane Crashes He May Have Helped Cause

This is fascism and corruption plain and simple. Since Shadow President Musk owns Xitter, you can be sure that it will only publish information he will approve of. Not, for example, any pesky details about consequences of a leaderless FAA at the time of the D.C. plane collision. FAA Director Michael Whitaker was pushed out by Musk for daring to fine his SpaceX for safety violations, on Inauguration Day.

Ditto for any mention of the need for an Aviation Security Advisory Committee, which makes safety recommendations to the FAA. Musk-Puppet Donald Trump disbanded that committee his second day in office. We don’t know if it was a decision Trump came up with all on his own or if he was acting on the instructions of his billionaire megadonor-boss.

While he’s at it, the richest man in the world and Wannabe World Emperor Musk will probably get a nice boost in traffic and revenue on the financial disaster now known as “X.”

Not even Trump's Truth Social gets a cut.

As Jeff Yang pointed out, below, buying Trump was probably the best investment Musk ever made. I hope the media arranges something like the White House pool, where one reporter at a time monitors the site, then feeds that info via screen grab to the rest of the reporters.

A lawsuit should happen, too.

Seems like the U.S. Govt shouldn’t be able to randomly privatize govt/public communications. Someone with standing should be initiating a lawsuit here. No? — Murshed Zaheed (@murshedz.bsky.social) 2025-02-01T19:52:16.368Z

https://bsky.app/profile/jfallows.bsky.social/post/3lh5eoardts2v