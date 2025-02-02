Musk Now Controls All Official Info On Plane Crashes He May Have Helped Cause

The NTSB just announced that all updates about “news conferences or other investigative information” on this week’s plane crashes will only appear on Xitter.
Musk Now Controls All Official Info On Plane Crashes He May Have Helped Cause
Credit: JD Lasica, Wikimedia Commons/CC license 2.0
By NewsHound EllenFebruary 2, 2025

This is fascism and corruption plain and simple. Since Shadow President Musk owns Xitter, you can be sure that it will only publish information he will approve of. Not, for example, any pesky details about consequences of a leaderless FAA at the time of the D.C. plane collision. FAA Director Michael Whitaker was pushed out by Musk for daring to fine his SpaceX for safety violations, on Inauguration Day.

Ditto for any mention of the need for an Aviation Security Advisory Committee, which makes safety recommendations to the FAA. Musk-Puppet Donald Trump disbanded that committee his second day in office. We don’t know if it was a decision Trump came up with all on his own or if he was acting on the instructions of his billionaire megadonor-boss.

While he’s at it, the richest man in the world and Wannabe World Emperor Musk will probably get a nice boost in traffic and revenue on the financial disaster now known as “X.”

Not even Trump's Truth Social gets a cut.

As Jeff Yang pointed out, below, buying Trump was probably the best investment Musk ever made. I hope the media arranges something like the White House pool, where one reporter at a time monitors the site, then feeds that info via screen grab to the rest of the reporters.

A lawsuit should happen, too.

Seems like the U.S. Govt shouldn’t be able to randomly privatize govt/public communications.

Someone with standing should be initiating a lawsuit here. No?

Murshed Zaheed (@murshedz.bsky.social) 2025-02-01T19:52:16.368Z

https://bsky.app/profile/jfallows.bsky.social/post/3lh5eoardts2v

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.
Mastodon