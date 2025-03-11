GOP Rep Blasts Unelected Elon Musk For Attacking Poland

Representative Don Bacon laid into Elon Musk's attacks against our allies and specifically Poland during a Xitter outburst by the richest man on the planet.

Musk bashed Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski, and called him a "small man" on X after they had words about his Starlink service.

Musk said on X that Ukraine's "entire front line" would collapse if he turned the system off. Radoslaw Sikorski responded, saying his country paid for its use in Ukraine and a threat to shut it down would result in a search for another network.

Rep. Bacon didn't take kindly to it.

BROWN: I want to, and we'll of course watch what you end up doing on that front, but very quickly I've got to ask you about this back and forth on X with the Secretary of State Mark Rubio, Elon Musk, clashing with Poland's foreign minister over the use of Musk's Starlink satellite internet system in Ukraine. What did you think about that? BACON: I served in NATO, I worked with Polish officials, Polish military. I've been to Poland twice now. There's no, there's very few countries that are more pro-American than Poland. Maybe the Baltics are right in there as well. They want our presence, and they also know that the fall of Ukraine would be devastating to their national security, not only Poland but the Baltic countries.



And I thought, why is a White House official that's not even elected, and it's not the president or the vice president, why are they, why is that person belittling the Polish foreign minister? It's not appropriate. It's not right. We need more discipline in the White House. Now, Poland's our friend. If you've got heartburn with them, get them on the phone and talk to them. But stop the public bashing of our friends in a world that's, where we have real threats out there with China, Russia, and Iran. So I didn't like what I saw. I thought we could be better.

The Trump administration doesn't recognize our allies. Instead, he sucks up to our foes and belittles our friends.

Rep. Bacon bashed Traitor Trump throughout his lengthy interview on CNN.

More of this please.

And DO something, Rep. Bacon. Words are cheap. Make some calls. Put some pressure on your colleagues. Hell, shame them publicly if they keep kowtowing to Trump.