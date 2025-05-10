Trump Replaces Acting FEMA Head With Unqualified Lackey

The Trump administration fired acting FEMA chief Cameron Hamilton one day after he dared to testify to Congress that he did not support dismantling the agency:

Cameron Hamilton, who was appointed by President Donald Trump, was escorted out of FEMA’s headquarters on Thursday, according to multiple sources familiar with the situation.

“It’s at the discretion of (Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem) to have the personnel she prefers,” DHS spokesperson Tricia McLaughlin told CNN, confirming that DHS official David Richardson will take over for Hamilton effective immediately. McLaughlin declined to explain why Hamilton was removed from the post.

The move comes one day after Hamilton defended FEMA during testimony in front of the House Appropriations Committee.

“As the senior advisor to the President on disasters and emergency management, and to the Secretary of Homeland Security, I do not believe it is in the best interest the American people to eliminate the Federal Emergency Management Agency,” Hamilton told the committee Wednesday. “Having said that, I am not in a position to make decisions and impact outcomes on whether or not a determination as consequential as that should be made. That is a conversation that should be had between the President of the United States and this governing body.”

For months, both Trump and Noem, whose Department of Homeland Security oversees FEMA, have called for the agency to be “eliminated.” On Tuesday, Noem reaffirmed that stance when she took questions from the same House committee. [...]

As CNN previously reported, the Trump administration is considering raising the threshold to qualify for federal disaster assistance, which could drastically reduce the number of major disaster declarations that the president approves. Top officials from DHS have also discussed dismantling FEMA in the months ahead.

But Hamilton told lawmakers the reforms underway at FEMA should be done slowly and carefully.

“This will not be a radical transition in an instant,” Hamilton said. “This has to occur in a phased approach, where we mentor states and locals on building capacity and capability.”