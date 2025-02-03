About Time: Ontario Premier Smacks Down Musk's Starlink Deal

They're going after the unelected shadow President.
About Time: Ontario Premier Smacks Down Musk's Starlink Deal
Credit: Bruce Reeve/Flickr/CC license2.0
By Conover KennardFebruary 3, 2025

Canadians are known for politeness, but that doesn't mean they aren't fighters. After Trump levied a 25% tariff on our ally, they are not fucking around. Not only are they targeting red states, but the unelected shadow President Leon Musk is in their crosshairs, too. Liberal leadership candidate Chrystia Freeland says Ottawa should target Tesla vehicles with a 100% tariff.

And now, Ontario Premier Doug Ford is announcing that the province will rip up its $100 million contract with Elon Musk’s Starlink ahead of Donald's incoming 25 percent tariffs.

CP24 reports:

Ford’s office made the announcement Monday and said the government is also banning other American companies from provincial contracts until the tariffs are reversed.

“Ontario won’t do business with people hellbent on destroying our economy,” Ford said in a statement, referring to the Starlink deal, which was inked in November and was set to bring internet access to thousands of homes in remote and rural communities across the province.

Musk owns Starlink through his tech company, SpaceX, and heads Trump’s newly-minted Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

...
“We just do not understand him [Trump] spending time and energy on his closest friend, his treasured ally, since 1867. There’s more problems in the world than attacking your closest friend,” Ford said in an interview on Fox News Monday morning.

According to the province, Ontario and its agencies spend $30 billion every year on government procurement, which is money Ford said U.S.-based businesses will lose out on amid the trade war.

Ford added that he anticipates inflation and interest rates will rise on both sides of the border until an agreement is reached to reverse the tariffs. He’s previously said Trump’s move could cost 500,000 Ontario jobs.

“We’re your allies. We’re your friends. We need to build a strong two nations, not fight each other,” he said.

On Xitter (I am never going to call it X), Ford wrote, "Canada didn't start this fight with the U.S., but you better believe we're ready to win it."

The stock market is tanking here in the U.S. Grocery store items are expected to increase, and we'll be paying for those tariffs at the gas station. Are we great yet?

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.
Mastodon