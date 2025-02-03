About Time: Ontario Premier Smacks Down Musk's Starlink Deal

Canadians are known for politeness, but that doesn't mean they aren't fighters. After Trump levied a 25% tariff on our ally, they are not fucking around. Not only are they targeting red states, but the unelected shadow President Leon Musk is in their crosshairs, too. Liberal leadership candidate Chrystia Freeland says Ottawa should target Tesla vehicles with a 100% tariff.

And now, Ontario Premier Doug Ford is announcing that the province will rip up its $100 million contract with Elon Musk’s Starlink ahead of Donald's incoming 25 percent tariffs.

CP24 reports:

Ford’s office made the announcement Monday and said the government is also banning other American companies from provincial contracts until the tariffs are reversed. “Ontario won’t do business with people hellbent on destroying our economy,” Ford said in a statement, referring to the Starlink deal, which was inked in November and was set to bring internet access to thousands of homes in remote and rural communities across the province. Musk owns Starlink through his tech company, SpaceX, and heads Trump’s newly-minted Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). ...

“We just do not understand him [Trump] spending time and energy on his closest friend, his treasured ally, since 1867. There’s more problems in the world than attacking your closest friend,” Ford said in an interview on Fox News Monday morning. According to the province, Ontario and its agencies spend $30 billion every year on government procurement, which is money Ford said U.S.-based businesses will lose out on amid the trade war. Ford added that he anticipates inflation and interest rates will rise on both sides of the border until an agreement is reached to reverse the tariffs. He’s previously said Trump’s move could cost 500,000 Ontario jobs. “We’re your allies. We’re your friends. We need to build a strong two nations, not fight each other,” he said.

On Xitter (I am never going to call it X), Ford wrote, "Canada didn't start this fight with the U.S., but you better believe we're ready to win it."

Starting today and until U.S. tariffs are removed, Ontario is banning American companies from provincial contracts.



Every year, the Ontario government and its agencies spend $30 billion on procurement, alongside our $200 billion plan to build Ontario. U.S.-based businesses will… — Doug Ford (@fordnation) February 3, 2025

The stock market is tanking here in the U.S. Grocery store items are expected to increase, and we'll be paying for those tariffs at the gas station. Are we great yet?