Ontario Premier Threatens U.S. Over Trump's Tariffs: 'We Will Cut Off Their Energy'

“Canadians will get hurt - but I assure you one thing, Americans are going to feel the pain as well,” said Ford.
By Ed ScarceDecember 14, 2024

If Ontario carries through on its threats, millions of Americans would be without electricity and major oil pipelines would be shut off.

Trade wars between neighbors are the dumbest wars.

Source: WWNY

ONTARIO, Canada (WWNY) - Canada appears ready to fight back if President-elect Donald Trump’s tariff threat becomes real.

Premiers from all over the country met in Ottawa this week, and Ontario Premier Doug Ford came out of the meeting and didn’t mince words.

Ford emerged from the meeting where Canadian leaders talked about tariffs he’s certain are coming from the U.S. on Canadian goods.

“This is coming. It’s not ‘if it is’. It’s coming. And it’s coming January 20th or 21st. And we need to be prepared,” said Ford.

Ford is referring to President-elect Trump’s inauguration in January. And if a promised 25% tariff on Canadian goods into the U.S. happens, Ford confirmed this week that Ontario is contemplating restricting electricity exports.

“We will go to the full extent depending on how far this goes. We will cut off their energy down to Michigan, over to New York State, and over to Wisconsin. I don’t want this to happen,” said Ford.
...
“Canadians will get hurt - but I assure you one thing, Americans are going to feel the pain as well,” said Ford.

Responding to Ford's threats, Trump the Sociopath said "That's ok. It's fine."

Trump told a CNBC reporter on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange Thursday that it was “OK” if Ford did that, adding it was “fine.” He then went on to claim the U.S. is “subsidizing” Canada to the tune of US$100 billion a year — a claim he’s made in the past before.

