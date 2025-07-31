GOP Congressman Absurdity: Trump 'Keeping Powder Dry' On Maxwell Pardon

Republican Congressman Eric Burlison made a fool of himself when he claimed on CNN that Trump hasn't ruled out pardoning Ghislaine Maxwell because he's 'keeping his powder dry'?

Huh?

The only reason Trump has not said he would never give a pardon to a convicted child trafficker is that he's looking to give Maxwell a deal so she can say Trump had nothing to do with Epstein's pedophile racket.

BLITZER: And as you know, Congressman, she's currently serving a 20-year prison sentence for participating in the sexual assault cases against these young girls who are working down there.

The president has not ruled out a pardon for Maxwell. Why isn't the president explicitly saying he won't pardon a convicted sex trafficker?

BURLISON: I think he's keeping his powder dry.

A lot of times when we're asked questions on the spot, having not had the opportunity to fully vet them, the safe place is to keep your powder dry.

And so I think that in general, and if you're asking my opinion, I don't think that pardoning her is even remotely something that should be thought about.

I think that if she's able to bring forward truth and bring forward information that might be able to benefit the lives and help some healing occur for some of these young victims, there's things outside of a pardon I think that should be considered.