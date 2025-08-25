They Picked Jim Jordan To Lie About Maxwell's Testimony?

MAGA cultist Rep. Jim Jordan did his best to try to clear Trump from the Epstein files calamity by using Maxwell's ridiculous testimony as proof of Trump's innocence. Never mind that she's an admitted perjurer. Surely this time she's telling the truth!

As Tengrain said, "I want to know who decided Gym Jordan should be the House Republican to say that the audio testimony of child-procuring convicted pimp Ghislaine Maxwell proves that there’s nothing to see."

Jeffrey Epstein's cohort tried to get a full pardon from demented Donald by alleging she did not witness Trump engaging in sex acts with underage girls.

Notice she did not say Trump never engaged in any sex acts with minors at all. There was no exoneration, only a mealy-mouthed statement of not witnessing any wrongdoing with her own jaded eyes.

Maxwell already received a presidential gift from the doddering fool by getting transferred to a more comfortable prison.

Jordan went on Fox News Saturday to do Trump's bidding.

JORDAN: And of course, this confirms what we all knew. If the Democrats, if President Trump had done something wrong, you don't think the Democrats would have released that. I mean, it was their Justice Department who, who, who handled all this. You don't think the Garland Justice Department and the Chris Wray FBI would have, would have released everything. We knew President Trump didn't, didn't do anything wrong here. He said that repeatedly. This transcript is the whole transcript and it confirms that. So yeah, I think this is, there's, there's nothing there.

You'll notice that Gym Jordan has been absent almost the entire time the Epstein files debacle has been raging.

If he thinks anything Ghislaine Maxwell says regarding Trump will be believed by the MAGA cult about the Epstein files, he's not been paying attention.

I seem to remember that when Michael Cohen , Donald Trump's fixer for 10 years, testified in front of Congress, Fox News and the entire MAGA infrastructure dismissed it entirely because he had been found to perjure himself following his arrest.

Maxwell committed the most hideous of crimes imaginable against children and underage girls, in which she also was found to have perjured herself.

Even to the MAGA cult, she is not credible as a defender of Demented Donald.

It's been nice not to see Jordan's face much lately. Let's keep it that way.