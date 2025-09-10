What If Biden Rewarded A Convicted Sex Offender For Info On Trump ?

If President Biden offered a deal to Ghislaine Maxwell to move her into a comfortable, minimum security prison for doing an interview with his DOJ, in which she says she witnessed Donald Trump participating with Jeffrey Epstein in sex with underage girls, what would Fox News, the MAGA cult, and the entire media be saying?

MSNBC Host Rachel Maddow first explained why criminals cannot profit from their crimes and used the Son of Sam laws as a jumping off point and then laid out the details pertaining to the profit Maxwell gained from Trump's DOJ.

MADDOW: The bottom line is, the uncontroversial bottom line, is that if you are convicted in conjunction with a notorious crime, you should not be allowed to obtain personal benefit from telling stories about those crimes. And sometimes that is a legal stricture, like with the New York Son of Sam laws and all its successors. But sometimes it's just a principle that I think Americans instinctively get. If you participated in a horrible crime, you will never be rewarded for telling tales about that crime. I think basically every American would agree with that. So imagine that there's some terribly notorious criminal case, something that's like the worst of the worst, something related to like child sex abuse. And there is a person convicted in connection with that crime and they are in prison because of it. Say a news organization or any other entity contacts that person in prison, arranges to do a prison interview with that person about his or her crimes, and then that entity releases the interview to the public. And apparently as a reward to the prisoner for doing that interview, this news organization or this entity that arranged the interview, they then pull strings to get that criminal move to a cushier prison, a minimum security place with lots more freedom and lots more privileges than they would ever otherwise have.

What would happen, right, when that interview got published, when people learned about what had happened to that prisoner as a consequence of doing this interview, right? Instinctively, the American people would go nuts at that news organization or that entity that did such a thing, right? There would be over-the-top outrage.

That's what the Trump administration gifted Maxwell so she could tell the press she didn't witness Demented Donald do anything untoward to young girls.

Unfortunately to the doddering fool, nobody believes her, especially the QAnon/MAGA cult, who want to see everything pertaining to Epstein released.

If Biden had Maxwell transferred to better accommodations and she said she witnessed Donald having sex with underage girls, Fox News, Congressional Republicans and the entire Christian white nationalist ecosystem would have melted down.

At this point, their influencers are doing their best to keep a lid on the boiling pot of rage.

But that pot is boiling and putting a lid on it will only heat it up more.

UPDATE: Ghislaine Maxwell's attorney just certified that she got a sweet deal from the Trump administration when Arthur Aidala admitted it to CNN: 'Quid Pro Quo': Ghislaine's Lawyer Confirms What We Already Knew

"Well, there are things I'm not, you know, I'm not allowed to talk about, right?" he said. "So there are things I can't talk about. But let's just pause it here." “When anybody who’s represented by a lawyer who knows what they’re doing goes in and meets with the government, there’s always a quid pro quo,” he said. “You don’t just offer to take your client in and say, ‘Let me talk to you about something.’ They wanted information from—hypothetically, anytime the government wants information from a citizen, the citizen says, ‘Well, I have a right to remain silent. If you want me to give up that right, I need something in return.’” “You just admitted to a quid pro quo with the Trump administration!” former Biden adviser Neera Tanden shot back. “But that’s how the whole system works!” Aidala said.

Trump making deals with a ring leader of enticing underage girls into sex slavery.