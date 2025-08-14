Dems Demand Info About Ghislaine Maxwell’s Camp Fed Move

You know that old saying, “it’s not the crime, it’s the cover up?” In the Jeffrey Epstein scandal, it looks like both. We don’t know exactly what President Donald “Grab ‘em by the Pussy” Trump did with or for his former pal, but we do know he looks guiltier and guiltier every time his administration lickspittles do something to hide it from us.

The latest example is Epstein accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell’s sudden, unexplained move from a minimum security prison to Camp Fed, just days after Donald Trump’s personal lawyer spent two days “interviewing” her. The Daily Beast noted that Maxwell’s new digs were rated by industry publications as one of the “Best Jails in America to Serve Time.”

To quote Joe Rogan after a previously suspicious White House move, the release of doctored Epstein prison video, “do you think we’re babies? Like, what is this?”

Democratic members of the House Judiciary Committee want to know what this is, too. They have demanded information from the Department of Justice

More from The Daily Beast:

Maxwell, Democrats wrote, “appears to have short-circuited the entire review process and jumped the queue, receiving a place in Federal Prison Camp (FPC) Bryan within a matter of days. Neither DOJ nor BOP has provided anything like a satisfactory explanation for providing Ms. Maxwell this uniquely favorable treatment.” “These actions raise substantial concerns that the Administration may now be attempting to tamper with a crucial witness, conceal President Trump’s relationship with convicted sex offenders, and coax Ms. Maxwell into providing false or misleading testimony in order to protect the President,” says the letter, signed by ranking member Jamie Raskin and other Democrats on the committee. The letter asked for a trove of documents related to why Maxwell was transferred from Federal Correctional Institution (FCI) Tallahassee to the Federal Prison Camp. It also seeks a list of any administration officials who “were aware of, were involved in, or approved” of the transfer, as well as a transcript and recording of Maxwell’s meeting with Blanche.

We know Trump’s DOJ will stonewall and do everything possible to avoid releasing that information. But it’s crucial for Democrats to keep shoving the issue and the cover ups back into the spotlight every time Trump and his sex-crime lackeys try to bury it and make us forget.