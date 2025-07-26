Joe Rogan On Doctored Epstein Video: ‘Do You Think We’re Babies?’

Joe Rogan just proved that old adage about a stopped clock. Though in this case it’s a COVID-vaccine disinformer who thinks Nazi jokes are funny.

But at least Rogan has gotten wise enough to know that something is rotten in Trump and Epstein world. Last week, he put forth the deep insight that, “the same people that are pulling the strings are still pulling the strings.”

Now, he seems to have concluded that Jeffrey Epstein did not commit suicide. I’m agnostic on that score. But Rogan is right about the travesty of the “full raw” prison surveillance video that the Trump administration put out. As I wrote earlier this month, WIRED discovered that the Trump administration’s “raw” video of the night before Epstein was found dead in his prison cell had been modified.

More recently, WIRED found that nearly three minutes was missing from the “full raw” video.

Rogan was off on the amount of time missing but he was right about the gist. After attacking FBI Director Kash Patel for not “knowing” that the autopsy results were inconsistent with suicide, Rogan went after him over the video.

Transcript via Media Matters:

ROGAN: The whole thing was nuts. And then they really — he's like, “Well, we have a film, we're going to release that film.” And the film has a fucking minute missing from it. Like, do you think we're babies? Like, what is this?

He’s not wrong.