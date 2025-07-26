Joe Rogan On Doctored Epstein Video: ‘Do You Think We’re Babies?’

“Like, what is this?” Rogan said about the missing footage in the Trump administration’s “full raw” surveillance video.
By NewsHound EllenJuly 26, 2025

Joe Rogan just proved that old adage about a stopped clock. Though in this case it’s a COVID-vaccine disinformer who thinks Nazi jokes are funny.

But at least Rogan has gotten wise enough to know that something is rotten in Trump and Epstein world. Last week, he put forth the deep insight that, “the same people that are pulling the strings are still pulling the strings.”

Now, he seems to have concluded that Jeffrey Epstein did not commit suicide. I’m agnostic on that score. But Rogan is right about the travesty of the “full raw” prison surveillance video that the Trump administration put out. As I wrote earlier this month, WIRED discovered that the Trump administration’s “raw” video of the night before Epstein was found dead in his prison cell had been modified.

More recently, WIRED found that nearly three minutes was missing from the “full raw” video.

Rogan was off on the amount of time missing but he was right about the gist. After attacking FBI Director Kash Patel for not “knowing” that the autopsy results were inconsistent with suicide, Rogan went after him over the video.

Transcript via Media Matters:

ROGAN: The whole thing was nuts. And then they really — he's like, “Well, we have a film, we're going to release that film.” And the film has a fucking minute missing from it. Like, do you think we're babies? Like, what is this?

He’s not wrong.

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon