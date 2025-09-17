Raskin Grills Kash Patel Like A Chew Toy

At today's House Judiciary Committee hearing, Democratic Maryland Rep. Jamie Raskin tore into FBI Director Kash Patel over the massive cover-up of the Epstein Files by the Trump administration. Raskin did not come to play with Patel today, as he spoke of the FBI director's betrayal of the 1,000 victims of Epstein's abuse.

"Before you got in this job, you called for full release of Epstein files, telling podcaster Benny Johnson that the only reason the list was not released by DOJ and FBI was, quote, because of who's on that list," Raskin said. "Upon your confirmation, you promised that, quote, there will be no cover-ups, no missing documents, no stone left unturned. And anyone from the prior or current bureau who undermines this will be swiftly pursued."

"This spring, you ordered hundreds of agents to pore over all the Epstein files, but not to look for more clues about the Money Network or the network of human traffickers," he continued. "You pulled these agents from their regular counterterrorism or drug trafficking duties to work around the clock, some of them sleeping at their desks, to conduct a frantic search to make sure Donald Trump's name and image were flagged and redacted wherever they appeared, whether an email, a text, a letter, an interview, a photograph, or a video."

"In May, Attorney General Bondi reportedly told Trump that his name had indeed appeared multiple times throughout the Epstein files," Raskin said. "And not long thereafter, in July, you and the attorney general released a memo claiming that, quote, no further disclosure would be appropriate or warranted."

"In a few short months, how did you go from being a crusader for accountability and transparency for the Epstein files to being a part of the conspiracy and cover-up?" he asked. "The answer is simple. You said it yourself. Because of who's on that list, Donald Trump's relationship with Epstein over the years is well documented."

"A week ago, the Oversight Committee released Trump's disturbing birthday book, Note to Epstein, written over a drawing of a woman's naked body, referring to a, quote, wonderful secret," he added. "The Oversight Committee obtained the note from the Epstein estate, not from the FBI, raising questions again of whether the FBI has been withholding documents. While you're unleashing the FBI to cater to Trump's desire to shut down the Epstein inquiry, the first nine months of the Trump presidency have seen a spate of political violence and domestic terror events."

Patel deserved every word from Raskin's mouth. The Trump administration thinks the public is stupid with its distractions and outright lies -- all to give cover to the most notorious sex trafficking pedophile in recent history. Well, Jeffrey Epstein is dead, so they're really covering for the powerful men on that list, and that includes the president of the United States.