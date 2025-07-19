Gullible Joe Rogan Is So Shocked Over Epstein Cover-Up

Joe Rogan is pissed off at Kash Patel and Dan Bongino, who he attacked yesterday for not delivering bombshell reveals about Jeffrey Epstein as “promised.” Via The Daily Beast:

“I think the cynical perspective is that at the highest levels, it’s all being controlled by money and that’s not going to change,” Rogan said on the latest episode of The Joe Rogan Experience, released Friday. “Kash came on the podcast and said, ‘There’s nothing that you want to see,’” regarding Epstein. “Dan Bongino, who’s always shouting from the rooftops ‘We’re going to get to the bottom of this and find out who these people are,’” but now “Everyone’s saying ‘No, Epstein killed himself. No, nothing to see here,’” he went on. “That’s why people are cynical. People are cynical because you had all this hope for change, and then you realize, ‘Oh the same people that are pulling the strings are still pulling the strings.’” Rogan is one of several MAGA voices to turn on Trump or his administration over the DOJ’s closing of the alleged sex trafficker’s case. Far-right conspiracy theory enthusiasts presumed that celebrities and Democratic lawmakers would be on Epstein’s supposed “client list”—an idea that activated Trump’s base and MAGA officials stoked for more support.

Psst, Joe: It was Trump and Epstein all along!

It didn't help that Bongino told his podcast listeners, just months before becoming deputy FBI director, that there was “extremely credible” evidence of “a multitude of tapes” depicting Epstein with well-known associates committing child abuse. Pam Bondi claimed in May that the FBI was reviewing “tens of thousands of videos of Epstein with children or child porn.”

“Why’d they say there was thousands of hours of tapes of people doing horrible s--t? Why’d they say that?” Rogan asked on his podcast Tuesday, reacting to the closing of the case by the DOJ.

Gee, I don't know, Joe. Could it be that you're a gullible fool who has a long history of believing whoever you talked to last?