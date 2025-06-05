Elon Musk: FBI Withholding Epstein Files To Protect Trump

Donald Trump and Elon Musk's feud continues as the richest man in the world threw a haymaker at Trump by claiming the Epstein Files have not been released because Trump is in them.

This is not a unique perspective since many of us have said the same thing,

But for the co-president to lay that out in public really puts FBI Director Kash Patel and AG Pam Bondi on the spot since they once promised to release all information from the files, but have been withholding them from public.

What makes this very interesting is that with DOGE, Musk may have had access to the Epstein files.

Last week FBI Director Kash Patel and Dan Bongino made the rounds on Fox News saying Epstein committed suicide, but they were still going through the information before giving it to the public.

Just to remind him, Kash Patel has been a purveyor of conspiracy theories for years...

PATEL: Figuring out how to prevent security lapses like that ever again the American public spent tens of millions of dollars and countless hours on TV listening to conspiracy theories because those in positions of leadership fail to tell the American public the truth BAIER: But there is a lot of conspiracy theories out there PATEL: There are. BAIER: The Epstein thing you dealt with Maria. You said as far as you know, he killed himself. PATEL: I'm telling you he killed himself. BAIER: The other thing on the Internet is the Epstein files What's the answer to that? PATEL:The answer to that is the same as everything else. I'm not going to withhold information from the American public ever, but I'm also not going to rush to get it out there in a format in which they can't rely on it. So on the Epstein matter or any other matters, we are diligently working on that and it takes time to go through years of Investigations years of political maneuvering in years of cover-up to get the American people what they deserve and that's what I'm gonna give them On everything.

Sounds like Musk is correct. Pam Bondi made promises and has not kept them.

I was leery of an actual rift forming between Musk and Trump, but laying on the Epstein Files is something Taco Trump does not want to have to answer for.