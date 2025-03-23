'Tread Very Carefully': AG Pam Bondi Goes After Jasmine Crockett For Anti-Elon Protests

Attorney General Pam Bondi singled out Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) over protests and alleged "domestic terrorism" against billionaire Tesla CEO Elon Musk for his role in dismantling parts of the federal government.

"What about these vandals on Tesla vehicles and dealerships?" Fox News host Maria Bartiromo asked Bondi during a Sunday interview. "Why are they doing this?"

"We have a dedicated task force," Bondi revealed. "These are not isolated incidents, as you know, and these aren't vandals. These are Molotov cocktails."

"You know, that could be a weapon of mass destruction that they're throwing in Tesla dealerships, that they're lighting these Tesla charging stations on fire, that are in residential neighborhoods," she noted.

Bondi pledged not to go easy on people who vandalize Teslas.

"We are looking at everything, especially if this is a concerted effort," she vowed. "This is domestic terrorism."

"And Maria, now you have this congresswoman, Crockett, who is calling for attacks on Elon Musk on her birthday," she added. "Let's take him out on my birthday, she says. And yet she turns and says, oh, I'm not calling for violence."

"Well, she is an elected public official, and so she needs to tread very carefully, because nothing will happen to Elon Musk, and we're going to fight to protect all of the Tesla owners throughout this country, and it's basic safety, once again. Domestic terrorism is going to come to a stop in our country."