More Jasmine Crockett, Please!

Crockett was cheered after her two word retort to Elon Musk. Yes, more of this energy from Dems would be great.
More Jasmine Crockett, Please!
Rep. Jasmine Crockett speaking at We Choose To Fight: Nobody Elected Elon rallyCredit: Jemal Countess/Getty Images for MoveOn
By David EdwardsFebruary 26, 2025

Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) received a wave of gratitude online after she responded to billionaire Elon Musk with a simple but profane phrase.

During a House Democratic Caucus press conference on Tuesday, a reporter asked Crockett what she would say to Musk if she could speak to him directly.

The two-word response received praise on social media platforms.

"More of this energy please," attorney Jason McLean wrote on BlueSky. "Also note that she is not 800 years old, gets the problems that Elon and his cronies are causing, and that it will take a long time to repair them the longer this goes. A lot to be found in those two little words."

"Well, she is my president now," writer Daniel Roberts quipped.

"I like the cut of her jib," retired analyst Bryan Fichter said.

"She is speaking for all Americans," commentator Vince Wilson argued on X.

"We need more Jasmine Crockett and less Marjorie Taylor Greene," combat veteran Travis Matthew wrote.

"This is the energy dems need to bring," software engineer Alex Jewell observed. "Waxing poetically about saving democracy and being polite clearly doesn't resonate with the right wing NPCs willing to go down with the ship. Let's not mince words."

Watch the clip below.

Reporter: If you could speak directly to Elon Musk, what would you say?

Rep. Jasmine Crockett: Fuck off.

image

— Shea Jordan Smith (@sheajordansmith.bsky.social) February 25, 2025 at 10:37 AM

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.
Mastodon