More Jasmine Crockett, Please!

Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) received a wave of gratitude online after she responded to billionaire Elon Musk with a simple but profane phrase.

During a House Democratic Caucus press conference on Tuesday, a reporter asked Crockett what she would say to Musk if she could speak to him directly.

The two-word response received praise on social media platforms.

"More of this energy please," attorney Jason McLean wrote on BlueSky. "Also note that she is not 800 years old, gets the problems that Elon and his cronies are causing, and that it will take a long time to repair them the longer this goes. A lot to be found in those two little words."

"Well, she is my president now," writer Daniel Roberts quipped.

"I like the cut of her jib," retired analyst Bryan Fichter said.

"She is speaking for all Americans," commentator Vince Wilson argued on X.

"We need more Jasmine Crockett and less Marjorie Taylor Greene," combat veteran Travis Matthew wrote.

"This is the energy dems need to bring," software engineer Alex Jewell observed. "Waxing poetically about saving democracy and being polite clearly doesn't resonate with the right wing NPCs willing to go down with the ship. Let's not mince words."

Watch the clip below.