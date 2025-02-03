Arrest Elon Musk And His Brownshirts

Congress, lawmakers, and law enforcement wake the fuck up. Trump’s Night of the Long Knives continues with barely legal know-nothing idiots storming government buildings, led by Elon Musk, the richest man in the world.

They are taking over government operations.

Who gave the idiot group named "DOGE" license to fire, harass, intimidate, and threaten hard-working American citizens?

Who gave them authority to take over government computers holding sensitive information?

Musk and his fuck faces should all be arrested.

NOW!

This is where it starts.

Appeasement, apathy, non-responses. We need law enforcement knocking down doors and putting all these assholes in handcuffs and dragging them out by their hair. I’m not for violence, but what they’ve done deserves reciprocal action. So many Americans have been put into fear of losing their jobs because of this fucking asshole.

USAID was targeted because Musk‘s right-wing extremist henchmen in Europe did not like the group. Now the Donald Trump "presidency" is doing the bidding of dictators.

Wired is doing amazing work covering this story:

What we're seeing is unprecedented in that you have these actors who are not really public officials gaining access to the most sensitive data in government,” says Don Moynihan, a professor of public policy at the University of Michigan. “We really have very little eyes on what's going on. Congress has no ability to really intervene and monitor what's happening because these aren't really accountable public officials. So this feels like a hostile takeover of the machinery of government.

No one in Germany took Hitler seriously until it became too late. This is the United States of America guided by the US Constitution, not the toy of some narcissistic degenerate sexual abuser and convicted felon letting some South African scumbag fucker try to destroy US democracy.

It doesn’t matter what party you belong to, no American should stand for this.

We know the Republican Party is bereft of a spine or intelligence, and instead of intervening for the good of the country, their mealy mouths will just sing homilies to Demented Donald.

The Democratic Party better spring into action and act like an opposition party. But in essence, they’re not acting as an opposition party. They would be acting as a body protecting US democracy from an illegal, immoral, and unconstitutional takeover by the richest man in the world, who paid off Donald Trump to use our country as his plaything.

Six inexperienced techbro Musk employees have

the Social Security numbers of SCOTUS and the entire Congress. When you call your representative, ask them if this is okay with them. And if it's okay for Musk bros to have it, can they share it with you for sharing on social media? — Bluegal Fran Langum (@bluegal.bsky.social) 2025-02-02T19:59:32.942Z

🚨 Hundreds *more* USAID staff were locked out of their accounts last night, per sources, leaving aid teams picked apart. Hours later, Elon Musk (unelected) said President Trump "agreed" with his plans to shut down USAID (they don't have this authority). Musk's DOGE barred workers from HQ today. — Prem Thakker ツ (@premthakker.bsky.social) 2025-02-03T14:57:59.368Z