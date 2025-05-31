As I previously reported, Sen Ron Johnson (Q-Moscow) has embraced 9-11 trutherism. sat down with fellow Russian asset, Tuckems Carlson, and they started sharing 9/11 conspiracy theories. Tuckems questioned why the government was allegedly keeping everything a secret and then RoJo took a dark and disturbing turn:

ROJO: I can't answer the question. All I can say is it raises my suspicion. Yeah, and then when you start gaining...again, I'm just as prone to everybody else going, "That's wacko.". CARLSOON: Yeah, yeah, me too. ROJO: But then you start getting the information and you start going, wow, is that weird? Building, building number seven, you see it come down and we've all watched cause it's cool to watch, you know, these buildings being demolished, boom, just, you know, free fall. Well, the only way that happens is if you remove all of their supports at the same time, you blow them all out so that a building can really free fall. Um, if it's collapsing something is else, it's like, you know, you build like a fire and it collapses off to the side or something, right? So that was pretty strange, but you know, the more, the more documentaries I look at this stuff, the more information I receive, you talk to guys like Richard Gage, the, um, head of the architects for 9-11 Truth, they feed you information and you start asking a lot of questions and you just realize there's, there's a lot here that simply has not been answered. You know, the firefighters want to know, I mean, there was never a steel structures building that ever classed because of a fire.

I don't think many people are going to say watching 3,000 Americans dying as the buildings they're in are collapsing from a terrorist attack as "cool." Horrifying, nauseating, outrageous are all good words to use, but never cool.

It should be noted that RoJo's conspiracy theory about Building Seven's collapse had been thoroughly debunked even before he uttered them:

Johnson, who chairs the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations, has called for more congressional hearings on the attacks while also criticizing as “corrupt” the investigation carried out by the standards and technology institute. The institute's final report was the work of more than 200 experts, including scientists and engineers, and found that Building 7 collapsed due to the hours-long fire that consumed much of the building and inadequate water pressure to combat the fire. “Had a water supply for the automatic sprinkler system been available and had the sprinkler system operated as designed, it is likely that fires in (Building 7) would have been controlled and the collapse prevented,” the report states.

Like so many other members of Congress and the Senate, not to mention the White House, it's time and then some for the 70-year-old RoJo to step down and enjoy his senior years in his vacation home in Florida or perhaps even get a place in Moscow, where his heart is.