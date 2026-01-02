Fox News Psychotherapist: The Left Needs To 'Admire The Rich' Instead Of Hating Them

Jonathan Alpert, a psychotherapist on Fox News, blamed many health conditions among the US working class on not being servile enough to the very wealthy.

It's not enough that the uber-rich control much of the economy, Albert proclaims; we must be kind to them.

Alpert takes a page from Jamie Dimon's whining, claiming that "demonizing the rich is not helpful for the broader society."

ALPERT: Yeah, Tommy, it's interesting that there was once a time where people admired the rich and we aspired to be rich, but some people on the far left don't seem to be doing that. And I'd like to get back to a time where we do that. There's always a villain, and that's the problem with the far left. It seems like they always need an object to hate, a villain, and it's not really helping them. I would say it's making, creating mental health issues, whether it's high anxiety or depression or just hatred towards people around them. And they really need to try to move away from that and try to be inspired by people that are wealthy and learn how to be self-sufficient. And sure, of course, there are times when people do need government help, but there should be a striving to get better and be self-sufficient.

According to many statistics, The top 1% holding around one-third (over $50 trillion) of total household wealth, while the bottom half of Americans own a tiny fraction (around 2-3%),

The Federal Reserve of St. Louis reported, The top 10% of households by wealth had $8.1 million on average. As a group, they held 67.2% of total household wealth.