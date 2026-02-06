FAFO: Far-Right Influencer Arrested After Destroying Anti-ICE Sculpture

Jake Lang was charged with a felony and taken to Ramsey County Jail in Minnesota.
FAFO: Far-Right Influencer Arrested After Destroying Anti-ICE Sculpture
Credit: Ramsey County Sheriff's Office/Screenshot
By Ed ScarceFebruary 6, 2026

Jake Lang wanted attention, and he got it, with a trip to the county jail to boot.

Source: WCCO, CBS News

Law enforcement arrested pardoned Jan. 6 insurrectionist and far-right influencer Jake Lang in St. Paul for destroying a sculpture on the front steps of the Capitol on Thursday.

Lang posted a video to social media of him kicking the newly-installed sculpture that reads "prosecute ICE."

A state trooper arrested Lang a short time later near Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and University Avenue. He was booked at the Ramsey County Jail for suspicion of criminal damage to property.

In a post to X, Lang claims he is being charged with a felony.

The sculpture had been put up earlier the same day by a group of veterans who were protesting ICE's ongoing presence in Minnesota.

And this just dropped.

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
2708 Wilshire Blvd. #148
Santa Monica, CA 90403

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.
Mastodon