FAFO: Far-Right Influencer Arrested After Destroying Anti-ICE Sculpture

Jake Lang wanted attention, and he got it, with a trip to the county jail to boot.

Source: WCCO, CBS News

Law enforcement arrested pardoned Jan. 6 insurrectionist and far-right influencer Jake Lang in St. Paul for destroying a sculpture on the front steps of the Capitol on Thursday.

Lang posted a video to social media of him kicking the newly-installed sculpture that reads "prosecute ICE."

A state trooper arrested Lang a short time later near Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and University Avenue. He was booked at the Ramsey County Jail for suspicion of criminal damage to property.

In a post to X, Lang claims he is being charged with a felony.

The sculpture had been put up earlier the same day by a group of veterans who were protesting ICE's ongoing presence in Minnesota.