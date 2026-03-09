'Incorrect, Mr. Pete Hegseth': Bannon Turns On Trump's Defense Secretary Over Iran War

MAGA influencer Steve Bannon lashed out at Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth after he scoffed at a question from 60 Minutes about whether Iran was an imminent threat to the United States.

"I think much of that discussion is silly and academic," Hegseth told CBS reporter Major Garrett during the Sunday interview.

The answer didn't sit well with Bannon on his Monday broadcast.

"There's just got to be a different messaging," he explained. "It's got to be different information... And let me be specific about that. And you know, I think the world of Pete Hegseth. Nobody fought for Pete Hegseth's confirmation more than this audience and this show."

"That being said, the 60 Minutes interview last night, you just can't sit there and go shine us on about imminent threat," Bannon continued. "Oh yeah, it's not an immigrant threat. No, it doesn't work like that. The people in the messaging part, moreover, they've got to get serious about this."

The MAGA host insisted that the American people would not accept "short-term pain for long-term gain."

"But you're going to start losing people," he noted. "And last night on 60 Minutes, just to kind of shine on imminent threat, no, no, no, no, no, no, no. Incorrect, sir. Incorrect, Mr. Pete Hegseth. It was imminent threat, and I'd like to know about that imminent threat."

"Because I think you showed last night, there was not an imminent threat, and now we're in it. Now we're in it," Bannon added.