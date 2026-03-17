Trump To Allies On Iran War: I Didn't Want Your Help Anyway, So There!

In a Truth Social post that will surely have alliance diplomats around the world reaching for their strongest coffee (or something stronger), the Stable Genius™ has once again graced us with his galaxy-brain foreign policy wisdom: because America has enjoyed such dazzling "Military Success," we apparently never needed—or wanted—any help from those freeloading NATO countries, Japan, Australia, or South Korea.

No siree, as the self-proclaimed Most Powerful Country Anywhere™, the U.S. stands alone, proud, and utterly uninterested in anyone else's assistance. It's the geopolitical equivalent of flexing in the mirror while yelling "I DON'T NEED YOUR VALIDATION!" at your confused allies. Truly, the art of the deal has evolved into the solo tantrum.

"The United States has been informed by most of our NATO “Allies” that they don’t want to get involved with our Military Operation against the Terrorist Regime of Iran, in the Middle East, this, despite the fact that almost every Country strongly agreed with what we are doing, and that Iran cannot, in any way, shape, or form, be allowed to have a Nuclear Weapon," Trump wrote. "I am not surprised by their action, however, because I always considered NATO, where we spend Hundreds of Billions of Dollars per year protecting these same Countries, to be a one way street — We will protect them, but they will do nothing for us, in particular, in a time of need."

"Fortunately, we have decimated Iran’s Military — Their Navy is gone, their Air Force is gone, their Anti-Aircraft and Radar is gone and perhaps, most importantly, their Leaders, at virtually every level, are gone, never to threaten us, our Middle Eastern Allies, or the World, again!" he added. "Because of the fact that we have had such Military Success, we no longer “need,” or desire, the NATO Countries’ assistance — WE NEVER DID! Likewise, Japan, Australia, or South Korea. In fact, speaking as President of the United States of America, by far the Most Powerful Country Anywhere in the World, WE DO NOT NEED THE HELP OF ANYONE! Thank you for your attention to this matter. President DONALD J. TRUMP."

Oh, that's an abrupt change from what Trump said recently.

“I’m demanding that these countries come in and protect their own territory, because it is their territory. It’s the place from which they get their energy. And they should come, and they should help us protect it,” Trump said. “Why are we maintaining the Hormuz Strait when it’s really there for China and many other countries? Why aren’t they doing it?”

On Saturday, via a post on Truth Social, Trump claimed that nations affected by Iran's efforts to shut down the strait would send warships there, and he named China, France, Japan, South Korea, and the U.K. as countries he expects to participate.

And White House paid liar Karoline Leavitt said our allies should put their troops in harm's way because they're benefiting from Trump's war on Iran by claiming they were an imminent threat to their security. And, of course, if Iran's military is decimated and their leaders "are gone", then why has Trump been begging for help from other countries?

Trump pleaded for their assistance after demeaning countries around the world while tariff-bombing them, but now, after they have declined, he's basically saying, "I DIDN'T NEED YOUR HELP ANYWAY, SO THERE!"