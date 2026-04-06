Threats To Bomb Power Plants, Trump Claims Iranians Want More Bombs

The man is a lying liar.
By John AmatoApril 6, 2026

When asked how bombing Iran is helping the Iranian people, Trump incredibly replied they love the bombs and get angry when the don't hear any bombs going off.

This is the most ridiculous and unconscionable response a US president could make under these circumstances.

As usual, when Trump gets a question he does not like he denigrates the news organization and the reporter first, and then decides if he'll answer.

I believe the reporter said they're from CBS, but I'm not hundred percent certain.

Q: How is it taking care of the Iranian people if you're bombing?

TRUMP: Yeah, who you with? Who you with?

Well, that's a radical left group of lunatics that you're with.

Let me just tell you, let me just tell you a very fair question.

The Iranian people, when they don't hear bombs go off, they're upset.

They want to hear bombs because they want to be free.

And the only reason they're not out protesting, you know that, is because they were informed that if they protest, like the wrestler and his friends, if they protest, they will be shot immediately.

If Iranians are hearing the bombs go off then they are in and around the bomb radius and they may get killed by the freaking bombs.

Who the fuck is begging to hear more explosions?

Populace is not out there protesting because they don't want to be bombed.

Reporter: You said Iranians would be mad if you stopped these attacks, but why would they want you to blow up their infrastructure to cut off their power? Wouldn't that be punishing Iranians for the actions of the regime?

Trump: They would be willing to suffer.

Acyn (@acyn.bsky.social) 2026-04-06T18:05:03.240Z

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