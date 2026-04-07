Trump Called 90 Million Iranians Animals, So Bombing Them Is Just ‘Pest Control’

Oh, chef's kiss to this masterclass in diplomacy from the commander in chief who once called for "peace through strength," but has now apparently upgraded that to 'peace through calling 90 million people zoo exhibits.'

Trump's big stable genius brain take: Iranians aren't humans—they're "animals," so vaporizing their bridges, power grids, and whatever else lights up the night sky isn't a war crime. It's just pest control. Trump is not reassuring the world that he’s the adult in the room by strolling past the White House Easter egg roll, casually dropping Holocaust-adjacent rhetoric while shrugging off civilian infrastructure as collateral in the "they started it" Olympics.

"Mr. President, how would it not be a war crime to strike Iran's bridges and power plants?" a reporter asked.

"Because they killed 45,000 people in the last month, more than that," the president said. "There could be as much as 60. They killed protesters. They're animals."

"And we have to stop them, and we can't let them have a nuclear weapon," he added. "Very simple. They want a nuclear weapon. They've been trying for a long time. I stopped them with the Obama-horrible Iran nuclear deal. I stopped them in a lot of different ways."

Welp, he sure was OK with protesters being murdered on the streets in this country.

We're so glad that Trump brought up Obama's Iran deal. Iran signed the 2015 Iran deal to limit its nuclear program in exchange for sanctions relief, but Trump withdrew in 2018 and reimposed sanctions. Under the JCPOA, Iran's enrichment would have been capped, its stockpiles limited, and inspections robust, but it had Obama's signature on it, so Trump ripped up the deal, and here we are.

As for calling Iranians "animals," we're not even sure that Trump is human. We're waiting for his planet to reclaim him. Also, the Geneva Conventions should file for emotional damages. And we all need to file a restraining order against Trump, then sue for mental suffering.