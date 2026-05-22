Has Mike Johnson Dumped Trump?

House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) skipped a White House meeting Thursday — and sources say it wasn't an accident.

Two aides familiar with the cancellation told reporter Pablo Manríquez that Johnson flatly refused to attend, marking what may be the first time the Speaker has said no to Donald Trump.

That's no small thing. Since taking the gavel in 2023, Johnson has been one of Trump's most reliable allies on Capitol Hill — shepherding the president's agenda through a razor-thin majority with near-total loyalty. A CQ Roll Call vote study found House Republicans backed Trump's position on 95 percent of votes in 2025, the highest presidential support rate ever recorded. Johnson, who sets the floor schedule, was the engine behind that number.

A former White House official once summed up the dynamic bluntly: "Loyalty is always going to be chief among the things that Trump cares about, and Johnson has never wavered on that."

Until now, apparently.

Observers inside Washington took notice. The Independent's DC Bureau Chief Eric Michael Garcia framed the significance quickly: "John Thune being fed up with Trump is one thing. Mike Johnson is a whole other kettle of fish."

Garcia's point cuts to the heart of it. Senate Majority Leader Thune has shown occasional friction with the White House — but Johnson has been a different breed of loyal. There is no clear public record of Johnson ever refusing a direct request from Trump before Thursday.

Behind the scenes, Johnson has occasionally nudged the president quietly — most notably cautioning Trump officials against ACA subsidy extensions in a 2025 healthcare proposal. But open defiance? That's new.

What prompted the break remains unclear.

Editor's note and update: Maybe there's a break and maybe there's not.